Sonic Mania brings followers back right into the 2D globe of system video games with sentimental pixel-style art and also core “classic” gameplay by reimagining renowned Zones and also Acts from Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic CD and also Sonic The Hedgehog 3 and also Knuckles, and also including entirely brand-new Zones with brand new Acts and also manager battles right into the mix.

