Sony Initiative offers Uncharted: the collection of Nathan Drake and travel for free

Best classified in the folder “very good news”, Sony has offered today an opportunity generous to the owners of PS4. In the framework of the new initiative-Play-At-Home from Sony, which will begin tomorrow, April 15, at 20 pm Pacific until 5 may to 20 h Pacific, you can download Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. Once redeemed, the games are to you, even after the expiry of this period. The free shares are available regardless of your level of access PS4 – you don’t need to subscribe to PS Plus or any other service.

The collection Uncharted offers the first three games of the series Uncharted, remastered for PS4, which we were all big fans here at Game informer. By the way, if you’re a member of PS Plus, Uncharted 4: A Thief”s End is currently available for download throughout the month of April. In other words, if you’ve never tried the series of actions, the star of Naughty Dog, this is the time to do it, at very little cost to you.

Journey is an exceptional version of thatgamecompany, that I reviewed for Game informer during its initial release on PS3. He was excellent at launch and iteration PS4 remains one of the games most powerful emotionally of the system.

The president and ceo of Sony Interactive, Jim Ryan, has also stressed that the initiative of the Play-At-Home is intended to help players PlayStation and some of its developers during the crisis of the sars coronavirus. In the framework of this initiative, Sony is also putting in place a fund of $ 10 million to support the development partners are independent, and could be in trouble for the moment. Ryan states in his blog on the subject, as new information will soon be available in the fund.