Sony invests $ 250 million in Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite

It is a partnership that does not have date of yesterday : in a press release press the 9 of July, the two companies announced to strengthen its ties through an investment of 250 million dollars from Sony in the company Epic Games, developer of the video game Fortnite. An investment that gives Sony a minority interest, to the tune of … 1.4%. In 2018, after only a year of operation, Fortnite had generated more than a billion dollars in revenue.

For the japanese company, this strategic partnership should provide beautiful benefits. Epic Games and Sony are at the crossroads of several industries revolutionized by digital technology, including video games, music, movies… The concert virtual Travis Scott (an artist of Sony) just reported a profit of more than a million dollars for the artist and the company.

In the same category

And if AI recommended that your titles and your blog images ?

“Thanks to our investment, we will explore the possibilities of collaboration with Epic to delight and deliver value to consumers and the industry in whole, not only in games, but also in the landscape of digital entertainment is rapidly changing,” said Kenichiro Yoshida, president and CEO of Sony Corporation. If the society does not give you the exclusivity of the game Fortnite Playstation (the game will be released on the Xbox Series (X), which provides good opportunities for cooperation between the different subsidiaries of the japanese giantmovies from Sony Pictures for the artists of the record label, Sony Music Entertainment, and the use of technologies developed by Epic Games.

It is not for nothing that Epic Games has made the demonstration in may of last year to its new graphic engine, the Unreal Engine 5… On the Playstation 5. On the other hand, this new graphic engine is not used in the video game : he has recently served in the creation of special effects in the film, including in the series The Mandalorian. An agreement that is not dated, therefore it is not of yesterday, but it is more strategic than monetary. Epic Games has launched a fundraising in June 2020, after having reaped more than $ 1.2 billion for the same operation in 2018.

The part of Sony in the capital of Epic Games is minimal (just 1.4%), and the opposite of Tencent, a chinese giant stake to 40% in the company. Known for its messaging app WeChat, Tencent, is a industry of everything that plans to invest 70 billion dollars in various sectors of the technology in the coming years. But Epic Games claims not to be influenced for Tencent, in its decisions : it was Tim Sweeney, director general and founder, the only one that has more than half of the units of study. Video games, the new eldorado of advertising for brands such as Sony or Tencent ? Nothing is less sure, judging by the state of the market : the video games industry has reached more than 120 billion dollars of revenues in the year 2019.