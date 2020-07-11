Sony Invests $ 250 Million In Fortnite

According to Venturebeatbefore the investment from Sony, the study has raised a total of $ 1.58 million dollars over the three offerings of venture capital, including a share of the giant chinese technology Tencent in 2012. It would seem, however, that the contract is independent of the project from Epic Games, which was trying to raise $ 750 million from multiple investors for a valuation at $ 17 billion.

Epic Games, however, claims that his video games will always be available on the platforms of the competition of the consoles Sony PlayStation. The decision is important, because Fortnite is a multiplayer games, the most popular of all time, with 78.3 million active players each month. The study on the origin of the game has been played since then the fame of your game through the creation of a social platform accessible by all players, where are held concerts and film screenings.

In April of last year, nearly 28 million players gathered in the game to attend a concert by virtual american rapper Scott Travis. During this same month, Epic Games says the players have spent 3.2 billion hours on Fortnite. The total number of players who has reached 350 million dollars since the beginning of the contention, which has led many users to register.

The investment from Sony comes with only a couple of months before the planned launch of its new console, new generation, the PlayStation 5. The latter will be launched at the same time that its competitor, the Xbox of the X Series of Microsoft. In addition to Fortnite, Epic Games is also the origin of the Unreal Engine, a tool that allows you to develop your own games and is used by many studios all over the world. The new version of Unreal Engine 5, it should be released shortly and will be available on the consoles of Sony and Microsoft. It is not yet known if Sony is going to be advantages to Microsoft from Epic Games after its substantial investment.