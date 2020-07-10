Sony invests in the editor Fortnite, which now weighs close to 18 billion dollars

Posted on July 10. 2020 7h34

Sony, the developer of the PlayStation, now owns 1.4 per cent of Epic Games, the creator of the franchise, star Fortnite, which has more than 350 million online players in the world. In a statement, the japanese group on Friday announced that it had made a “strategic investment” of $ 250 million in the american study with the aim of strengthening its cooperation projects.

“Thanks to our investment, we will explore the possibilities of collaboration with the Epic, to the delight and provide value to consumers and the industry in general,” he said, without more detail, Kenichiro Yoshida, the CEO of Sony. Relates to trade in the games “, but also in the landscape of digital entertainment that is changing rapidly “.

If Epic Games refused to disclose the exact amount of their valuation after this latest capital increase, the analysts have estimated that the group, which distributes its games in different platforms through their own digital store, is now worth nearly $ 18 million dollars.

Partnerships opportunity

When the giant chinese internet Tencent had acquired 40% of the company in 2012, it was valued at… $ 825 million euros. Founded in the 90s by Tim Sweeney, the studio has changed dimensions from 2018, and the global success of the game Fortnite that can be downloaded free of charge, but players are encouraged to spend the money to equip their avatars dropped into a setting where the battle to live to be 100 players in the victory of the last survivor.

Last year, the party was well-informed, according to the calculations of the firm SuperData, $ 1.8 billion to Epic Games, which develops their independence, but multiplies the associations of chance. In collaboration with Sony Music, Epic Games had already organized in April, within the game, a small concert virtual the rapper Travis Scott , who had attracted tens of millions of players and spectators.

Several development teams of the group nippon are also already working with the engine of creation of video games, Unreal Engine, designed by Epic Games. “Together, we have the intention of building a digital ecosystem even more open and accessible to all consumers and creators of content,” said Tim Sweeney, after the announcement of the investment from Sony.