Sony officially appoint his film world on Spiderman

The acronyms, or acronyms that identify the universe of film which are made up of a number of films, but keep the same story and continuity, are something to which the public have become accustomed to over the years. Sony It does the same thing for years with his rights on Spiderman and now he is almost ready clarified how the universe film should be called about the arachnid and its wicked.

Sony has told IGN that his film world bears the name of Sony Pictures Universe characters Marvel, which is translated into Spanish and may look like: characters Marvel in the universe Sony Pictures.

Prior to this clarification of the study, the media specialized in the news of pop culture and thus the fans themselves, liked to call this universe the Sony Universe of Marvel Characters (SUMC), which is somewhat similar, but omits the Pictures referring to the branch theater of the Sony brand.

For the moment, it is not clear what should be the initials of the official name given by Sony. It could be SPUMC or SPUOMC. In any case, we’ll know more in the future, since the construction of this universe is a fact.

Sony has attempted to create a universe in 2014 out The Amazing Spiderman 2 with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. When the plot of this film, the creation of the Sinister Six was announced, a team of villains who eventually will have their own movie. However, the failure of that film at the box office and the critics have stopped all plans.

Now, with the arrival of the new Spiderman created in alliance with Marvel Studios, Sony has taken advantage of the momentum and released an adaptation of the character of Venom to the screens, which, although repudiated by the critics, was a complete success at the box office. Now, a second party is expected, which has already been filmed and awaits his first in June of the following year.

On the other hand, Sony has also produced the film However, which will star Jared Leto and will be premiering in march 2021.

This is not yet confirmed, but many expect more films on other characters and the appearance of Spiderman Tom Holland in several of them.