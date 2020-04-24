Sony Pictures is preparing for us a film of One Punch Man in live-action

Good or bad news, always is it that the manga One Punch Man will be adapted in live-action. For the past eleven years, the adventures of Saitama bring joy to our hearts, first via a web-series in 2009, and then by a manga in 2012 in Shūeisha and finally, an anime launched in 2015. After 21 volumes and the two seasons, the success of One Punch Man is at its peak. To such a point that Sony Pictures is preparing for us a film in live-action !

A film live-action One Punch Man is expected