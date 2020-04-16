Sony postpones the release of her films : However, Uncharted…

Sony Pictures has pushed back the release of several of his films, the flagship of the summer, which will finally next year.

“Greyhound“that will see the appearance of Tom Hanks in the lead role, was originally planned for the 12 June 2020, but it has just been delayed. The new release date has not been specified.

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway“originally scheduled for 7 August 2020, will now be January 15, 2021.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife“, originally scheduled for 10 July 2020, will be released on march 5, 2021.

The release of the film Marvel “However“, originally scheduled for July 31, 2020, has been extended to march 19, 2021.

“Uncharted“, in which Tom Holland will play the main role, will not be launched on 5 march 2021 as scheduled, but the December 8, 2021.

A film Marvel – the output of which has not yet been fixed – is now expected on October 8, 2021, while “Fatherhood” that puts Kevin Hart in the spotlight, has been postponed from January 2021 to October 23, 2020.

Most of the major studios have made changes in their schedule of movies due to the pandemic of coronavirus which has caused the closure of a large number of cinemas in North America in recent weeks. Sony does not expect that the cinemas re-opened their doors before the second half of the summer.