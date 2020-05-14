Sony suffered the worst losses in its history | AP

The japanese multinational Sony has has suffered great lossesYou could say that it is the worst in its history due to the crisis that has devastated the major part of the world.

Sony Corporation announced earlier in the day that his the quarterly revenue fell when all of this started, this has delayed the release of the music and movies.

The company is based in Tokyo, admitted that the profits between January and march fell from 86% to 12.6 billion yen, which made $ 118 million, a fraction of 87,9 billion yen earned a year ago.

This might interest you: Sony is preparing another spin-off of Spider-Man

The spread of the virus has resulted in reduction of expenses on the part of consumers, since the closing of the theaters, the events have been cancelled and prices have decreased.

The turnover and operating profit quarterly fell 18 percent, to 1.7 trillion yen, which would represent approximately $ 16 billion.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more to Show!

At the present time, the company expects to publish its projections as soon as possible, while its activities in the electronics and financial services have also suffered. big losses.

It should be mentioned that the application of consumers have decreasedin particular, in regions where the blockade had closed to retailers.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

The demand for video games has not incurred any significant losses thanks to the people who remained at home, but Sony has been affected by the use your music to advertising and restaurantssince the events have been cancelled.

Sales of hardware and software for the company’s Sony PlayStation decreased a little bit compared to the previous year.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more Show News!

But Sony noted that sales of Play Station have been maintained, because the revenues of the gaming network have increased, and the company has been en route for launch Playstation 5a new model for the end of this year.

In addition, the production of television programmes and films has been breakwhile digital sales of films Sony is also progressing well, as reported by Sony.

You can also read: Camila Cabello will be Cinderella and she already has a prince

It is worth mentioning that the last versions sold Sony Music was “Fine Line“the british singer Harry Styles and american rapper Future.