Sony TV 55-inch discounted to 500 Euro

Continue the Red Friday of Mediaworldthe flyer launched from the distribution chain a few days ago and will be active online and in stores until July 15. Among the promotions of today, we are reflecting on a TV Sony 55-inch 4K.

This is the KD55XG9505that can be brought home to 799 Euro500 Euro less than the 1299 Euro list, with the possibility of making the payment in 20 installments, with the tan and apr of 0% to 39.95 Euro per month. The distribution chain also allows you to benefit from delivery to your home between the 20 and 23 July, but contrary to what occurs in other circumstances, in this case has a price of 19,99€, and it is not free, unlike the withdrawal of context, in the shop, which is at zero cost.

The Smart TV is based on a LED screen 55-inch 4Kwith a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, and a frequency of 100 Hz. And’ this, of course, also the digital tuner terrestrial DVB-T2 HEVCe and satellite DVB-S2. Also included are speakers with an output power of 20W. It is based on the image processor X1 Ultimate that is able to optimize the brightness and the visual rendering on the basis of the scenes, while the Full Array Local Dimming to balance the blacks and the contrast.