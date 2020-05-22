Sony would have S. J. Clarkson will perform a new Marvel movie

Share

Recently, the rumor has begun to haunt that Sony requested the assistance of S. J. Clarkson to make a new Marvel movie. Is this going to be Madame Web?

After several adventures featuring the Spider man of Tom Holland and the Venom of Tom hardy that has already happened in cinema, it seems that the expansion of the universe Marvel / Sony I exécuterais of new projects. According to new rumors, Sony would have the intention to make a new film based on the wonder and will S. J. Clarkson to do so.

According to Variety, exclusively, Sony would have signed the film director S. J. Clarkson took over the management of this new film directed by a comic character. The director, who up to now has focused on the work for the small screen, with participation in a series of super-heroes such as The defenders or Jessica Jonesto have been chosen to lead this project which according to rumors would focus on Madame Web. At least that is what provide the sources of these north american media, adding that Sony has not talked about. So for the time being, only S. J. Clarkson would be involved in this project it would still not have found its writer, or its star, an actress, around which the whole story would be built.

Who is Madame Web?

Madame Web, a minor character from the comic series Spider-Man, is an old woman suffering from myasthenia gravis, a neuromuscular disease autoimmune disease which requires him to always be connected to a system of survival. This machine, designed by her husband, like a spider’s web, hence the name of this character who, because of his condition, he has never actively fought any villain. Of course, by powers other than, because Madame Web is also mutant précognitif and clairvoyantqualities around which this story could develop for which Sony would consider actresses such as Charlize Theron or Amy Adams. There is na ‘.

