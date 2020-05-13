Sony would have seen Nicolas Cage play the Spider-Man Black direct – JAPANFM

Nicolas Cage is one of the fans of comic strips, the most famous of Hollywood and has never hesitated to hide it. Not only the actor took his stage name from the homonymous Luke Cage, but he has also had to ironically have his tattoo of Ghost Rider covered when it has been chosen to play Johnny Blaze on the big screen, once possessed a copy of Action Comics n ° 1 featuring the very first appearance of Superman has sold over 2 million dollars at auction, and has even named one of his sons Kal-El.

Then he approached the role of Man of Steel in the infamous Tim Burton Superman livesit has, nevertheless, had the rare distinction of appearing on both Superman and Spider-Man the same year, after having expressed the first in Teen Titans Go! The cinema and the Black version of this last Spider-Man: in Spider-Verse 2018.

The alternative version of Cage’s super-hero with web-slinging has swept over the fans, with the actor channeling Humphrey Bogart for his performance as Spidey coated trench coat and wearing a fedora of the 1930s, and we have now heard that Sony was so pleased with the reactions to his point of view on Spider-Man Black they want the National treasure star to reprise the role in a project of real action.

According to our sources – the same that we have said Now you see me 3 is in development, and Karen Gillan is expected Pirates of the Caribbean 6both were correct – Sony and Marvel are planning to expand their agreement for the inclusion of more Spider-Men Peter Parker, and with Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness creating the possibility of countless alternate realities, the opportunity to take the Spider-Man Black Cage in real action via the MCU or the SPUoMC is now being seriously considered.

There is also the possibility of a live action Spider-Verse film with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire floating, but it seems very far away at this time. However, if they want to make a black inspired of the 30s Spider man story starring Nicolas Cage as a main character, then they might as well take our money now, because it sounds like a great idea.