Sony Xperia 10 Plus super discount Mediaworld: 200 Euro less!

Among the “Discounts only for Today” of Mediaworld, that will expire at 23:59 of today July 6, 2020, we find a very interesting proposal on the Xperia 10 Plus Sony. The chain of distribution, in fact, you can save 200 Euro, net of the list price.

In this case, the smartphone can be purchased at 249,99 Eurosprecisely 200 Euro less compared to 429 Euro list, with the possibility of making the payment with a tan and apr 0 in 20 installments, at a price of 12.50 Euros per month.

A b also guarantees the free standard delivery and pick-up in store at zero cost, if you choose to withdraw it at one of the stores near you.

Sony Xperia 10 Plus, in the color Navy, includes a display 21:9 6.5-inch LCD, and is based on the processor octa-core 2.2 GHz. In the tab technique, the japanese manufacturer focuses on the panel that having the same format ultra-wide movies, you can enjoy the playback of the content just like the cinema, without any kind of black bar. The photographic system back is instead composed of a double lens that can be used for landscapes and portraits, with optical zoom that lets you zoom in on the image without any loss of quality.