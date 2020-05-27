Soon 300 euros fine for a mask thrown on the ground ?

After 135 euros for the certificate during the confinement, soon to be 300 euros for a mask thrown on the earth ? Since 11 may, the date of the beginning of the déconfinement in France, the number of masks in general public, or surgical in the streets is propagated in a disturbing manner. A situation incomprehensible, that raises the anger of many French and several elected officials.

A fine deterrent in approach ?

Vexed by these acts of reckless, the mp, the LR of the Alpes-Maritimes Eric Pauget has filed a bill to punish with a fine of 300 euros for the deposit wild of gloves or protective masks on the public road as we learn the Parisian Tuesday, may 26. “Four hours of use : 450 years to degrade in nature,” stated the politician, who wishes that the Interior minister Christophe Castaner act quickly to stem this scourge born.

The Mediterranean is already affected

This output follows a video released Sunday, may 24, on the page Facebook of the association’s Operation Clean Sea. During a dive off the coast of Antibes in the Alpes-Maritimes, its founder, Laurent Lombart, unveiled a sad spectacle by picking up a multitude of masks and gloves on the sand.

“On these images, we see dozens of gloves and masks lying at the bottom of the Mediterranean after having been thrown on the floor, is to be found in streams and finally in the sea” blasted Eric Pauget according to about

Find this article on Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”25″>Find this article on Télé-Loisirs

The name of the earth (Canal+) : the incredible destiny of the film with Guillaume Canet

Excluded. Johnny Hallyday and Catherine Deneuve : the secrets of their relationship revealed

Tandem (France 3) : Stéphane Blancafort and Alexandre Varga have played both lovers of Cécile Bois (Candice Renoir), and Gwendoline Hamon (Cassandra) !

Harry Potter and the deathly hallows part 1 (TF1) : Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson… What became of the young students of Hogwarts ? (PHOTOS)

How to make a hummus ? The recipe with the peas Mory Sacko of Top Chef

“data-reactid=”26″>The name of the earth (Canal+) : the incredible destiny of the film with Guillaume Canet

Excluded. Johnny Hallyday and Catherine Deneuve : the secrets of their relationship revealed

Tandem (France 3) : Stéphane Blancafort and Alexandre Varga have played both lovers of Cécile Bois (Candice Renoir), and Gwendoline Hamon (Cassandra) !

Harry Potter and the deathly hallows part 1 (TF1) : Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson… What became of the young students of Hogwarts ? (PHOTOS)

How to make a hummus ? The recipe with the peas Mory Sacko of Top Chef