soon a baby with his beloved ? She had to confess publicly !

At this time, you can find the famous actress Emma Watson every Tuesday night at the tv.

To the delight of fans of Harry Potter, the channel TF1 has decided to spend the whole saga of the adventures of the sorcerers.

Emma Watson embodies the intelligent Hermione Granger. It is part of the group of friends of Harry Potter with the awkward but lovable Ron Weasley.

If Emma Watson became famous thanks to his interpretation of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter when she was a child and teenager, she is now a woman with ambitions all others.

Emma Watson : an actress adored by her fans. She has millions of fans !

Very attached to the literature, to the preservation of the planet as well as feminism, she shares her passions and ideals, with its 57 million fans on Instagram. We can say that this is an actress who is adored as much by women as by men !

It is considered by many as the woman with the most perfect in the world because it combines all their eyes : intelligence, natural beauty, passion, sense of humour… they have eyes for their beautiful Emma Watson.

But unfortunately for all his fans secretly in love with herEmma is no longer a heart to take. In fact, as we said a few weeks ago, the actress of Hermione Granger fell into the arms of a handsome californian for 30 years. The lucky winner is Leo Alexander Robinto, a business man with whom she shared her life for several months already.

Emma Watson and Leo Alexander Robinton : a relationship very discreet

However, Emma Watson is busy to hide their relationship, always traumatized its separation too hyped with the actor from Glee, Chord Overstreet. His relationship with the latter has been complicated because of the paparazzi that never were quiet.

This time, she wanted to be discreet with Leo Alexander Robinto but, of course, the media have discovered the pot aux roses,… His darling had taken all of his provisions in the same way as it. He had even deleted his accounts on the social networks to do not that it is found. Business man, it is not publicized as an actor or a singer and the lovers have taken advantage of this to cast of the happy days in any discretion.

Even so, the two lovers are still a couple and seem very happy. Emma Watson would have presented the beautiful brown to his family, which would have immediately accepted ! Everything seems to shine for the beautiful thirty-year-old. Yet, everyone wonders if it will soon cross the next course : that of starting a family with his darling !

Emma Watson : soon to be mom ?

With the social pressure present in the current society, many women do not feel “normal” if they do not have a child at 30 years old… so obviously the question was asked to the actress Emma Watson ! Now that she is engaged in a serious relationship, the tabloids will do anything to learn more about his private life and if the long-awaited baby will arrive soon.

It is in the Company magazine that she had given her point of view on the issue. With great candour, she had explained that she wanted to actually have children. The beautiful actress said that she had family values very high.

Emma Watson would like to start a family on the basis of values very strong

It is for this reason that the advice of her relatives on her boyfriend a lot for it ! She continues by saying that she is looking forward to being a mother and having a family of his own one day to instill these family values in his children.

” I have family values, very strong and I really hope that this will be part of my future. I look forward to being a mother and having my own family one day. “she confessed to the press.

There is no doubt that with it, they will have everything to be happy ! It will put a point of honor to educate in the benevolence, the love of self, the preservation of the planet and especially in the respect of others. It is expected that the paparazzi follow her throughout her pregnancy and do everything possible to have pictures of his future children…

Even if it is not yet at that stage, we wish her a lot of courage and a lot of love with his beautiful californian.