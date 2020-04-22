soon a documentary on his life

The death of Pop Smoke will not prevent his music to spread around the world. 50 Cent and Steven Victor, his manager at the time of his living, work to ensure. While an album posthumous is in the pipes, it could be accompanied by a documentary.

The history of Pop Smoke soon video

Wednesday 19th of February last, the music world was thrown into mourning by the death of Pop Smoke. The young rapper from Brooklyn had become the spearhead of the drill in New York : noticed by A$AP Ferg and Travis Scott, it was in the small papers of any industry hip-hop when the four men arrived at his home to assassinate him. His legacy, he should not fall by the wayside.

While in his lifetime, he was working on his first studio album, his manager Steven Victor has decided to resume arm the body all that he had on the fire. Interviewed by the american media Complexhe has entrusted to work hard on this next drive with a little surprise…” I am working very very hard on this album of Pop Smoke. And I’m working on a documentary film about him, as well as for his foundation. “It was already a matter of this documentary a few months ago. Pop Smoke him even talked about it in these terms :” I’m going out to a movie or a documentary. I’m going to do this trick on me. Show where I lived, where I trainais, and why I’m perceived as that. I’m going to show you why they don’t like it. “Whereas, according to 50 Cent, the next album of Pop Smoke is expected to arrive in may, maybe will it be the same for this documentary now expected…