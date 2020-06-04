soon a new album ?

Fans of Shakira will impatientaient. Since the release of the clip Me gusta last march, they wanted the star of the new securities. A cry from the heart heard by the singer who has just announced his return to the studio for new musical adventures.

Shakira never stay idle for very long. A few weeks after a memorable performance alongside Jennifer Lopez during the Super Bowl in 2020, the interpreter of La tortura it was announced on Twitter have taken advantage of his confinement to pass a university degree in ancient philosophy, it has got the upper-hand. Today, it is in the studio as the girlfriend of Gerard Piqué is busy again.

On 25 may 2020, Shakira showed fans his extreme gratitude. The interpreter Chantaje came to discover that the clip of its title Waka Waka had reached a record number of views on YouTube, ten years after its release. “I just saw that video of Waka has reached 2.5 billion views. Amazing ! You guys are awesome. Thank you !“, said she with emotion on his account Instagram. And in the face of love, the singer has decided to thank his fans of the most beautiful ways.

“I’ve read your tweets, I put me there”

Since the release of”El Dorado” in 2017, fans of Shakira were looking forward to a new album. Tweet after tweet, they wanted the colombian singer a twelfth disk. An insistence that has clearly paid off since it is now official : Shakira is back in the studio. In a photo published on the 25th of may on Instagram, the singer has shown in the face of a microphone, headphones screwed on the ears, and announced : “I read your tweets, I put me there.“A new album expected for the end of the year, which should accompany the announcement of a tour next year, if conditions allow.