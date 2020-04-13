soon a program on the containment ?

Despite the containment, the actors in the series have managed to meet, on the application Zoom to work on their big return, as reported by a source to the tabloid The Mirror. This virtual meeting would have particularly inspired our Friends…

To find Chandler, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, Rachel and Ross, it will be necessary to demonstrate a little more patience. The tabloid british The Mirror revealed, this Sunday, April 12th, the filming of the television special of Friends was (still) to be carried forward, and this, because of the extension of containment in Los Angeles, related to the pandemic Covid-19.

As a reminder, on 21 February, the actors of the series phenomenon Friends have (literally) broke the Internet by announcing their big reunion at Central Perk, through their accounts Instagram respective. The filming of this show so special (and long awaited) was to take place on 23 and 24 march, in the studios of Warner Bros, which is located near Los Angeles. Fans of the series were then to review their “Friends” in may, on the streaming platform HBO Max. But, as we know, the epidemic of coronavirus has changed the plans of everyone.

The filming of the program in the month of march was postponed in the month of may. But the recent extension of the confinement in Los Angeles has shifted, once again, the filming, as revealed by a spokesperson of WarnerMedia.

But it takes a lot more than that to discourage Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Leblanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry ! A source has told the tabloid british TheMirror that the actors were able to work together, despite the situation, and this, through the application Zoom.

“Courtney Cox was immediately organised a meeting on Zoom to share their ideas ( … ),” says the source. Before specifying : “They even simulated a repetition (…) and Their sessions on Zoom have been brilliantly funny, and there are a few sequences really hilarious, they hope to also spread in the forms of teasers, or even a full program,” she concludes. These virtual exchanges and will birth to a special episode “containment” ? We want to believe.