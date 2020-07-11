soon in a new series on France 2

After having given his features to the character of Catherine de Beaumont for 26 years in the series “One big family” on TF1, Anny Duperey will play the role of a mother. The actress will begin filming on the 20th of July next, the next series of France 2, “The lack of Voltaire”.

We will follow the adventures of Rousseau, a teacher philo a bit lost with unconventional methods. This is the comic belgian Charlie Dupont, who has been chosen to give life to this character, the eternal adolescent who is having difficulties to manage your relationship with your child or the women.

This series, produced by DEMD (the origin of the series “Cain” or “Tandem”), will be available in 8 episodes of 52 minutes, and must reach the antenna in the year 2021. In the foundry, we also found Samira Lachhab, Akim Omiri, or Ester Valding.