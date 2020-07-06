soon there will be almost no heroes white in the movies and series of the MCU

The hero of the saga of Avengers Infinity still for many either dead or retired, Marvel is going to have to renew their characters, the flagship of the MCU. And according to some sources, the next generation will be permanently placed under the sign of diversity.

The future of the MCU are going to experience big changes. Actress Tessa Thompson has recently announced more diversity, and it seems that the studios take this value to heart. A lot of heroes white Marvel is going to leave his place of characters that best represents minorities.

Credit : Marvel Studios

We already know that Captain America bequeathed his shield Sam Wilsonplayed by Anthony Mackie. The last will be the first function of the series of Disney+ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will begin next month of August. According to the noise of the corridor, to Hollywood, Miles Moraleshero Spider-Man: The New Generationit would take the place of the Peter Parker of Tom Holland. Without forgetting Black Pantherin the future pass the baton to Shuri. It also remains to find the succession of Iron Man, death in Avengers : Endgame. Marvel could return once more to a character of another ethnic group. In the reboot of X-Men, the study would have also expected to become the Professor Xavier and Magneto by people of color.

The actors in the MCU are demanding more diversity

On the women’s side, Carol Danvers soon to be replaced by Monica Rambeau, a super-heroine, african-american, who joined the Avengers in the comics. The future of the new heroes of the MCU are known for their Kate Bishop, the apprentice of hawkeye in the series of Disney+ to come, Jane Foster, who takes over Mjolnir in Thor The Love And Thunderand Yelena Belova, the new Black Widow.

The following phases of the MCU will introduce so many new characters, that represent the diversity of our current society. In a recent interview, Anthony Mackie (the Falcon), complained of seeing very few people of color in the sets, Marvel. The actor considers, therefore, that the studies still have a lot of work to do. Because as you said Tessa Thompson in his recent statements : “The stories from the comic books to show precisely how the differences in people that make them special. “.

Source : We have this covered