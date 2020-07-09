Sophia Bush (The Brothers Scott), celebrates his birthday, Hilarie Burton leaves you a cute message

While Hilarie Burton mocking Jeffrey Dean Morgan, has revealed her first impression on him, the actress The Brothers Scott to wish a happy birthday to one of his co-stars. This is Sophia Bush, who played Brooke Davis in the series. This latter could be done, many of the actors of the cast are still quite close. For example, Hilarie Burton is still good friends with Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush. In addition, what is new, as a couple, with the Grant of Hughes celebrates her birthday this July 8, 2020. Sophia Bush is now 38 years old and for the occasion, she received many messages from visitors, but also of Hilarie Burton.

In your account of Instagram, Hilarie Burton he has shared photos of Sophia Bush wearing a mask of protection, but also an old snapshot of them. Dates from the time when they lived together more often thanks to the filming of The Brothers Scott. In the legend, the wife of Jeffrey Dean Morgan wrote : “These babies of July want you to wear their masks ! Happy birthday to my group of a lifetime of Sofia. Give him all the goodness of birthday she deserves”. So here is a beautiful message ! Hilarie Burton also has taken advantage of this opportunity to remember that it is important to use a mask to protect themselves and to other Coronaviruses. In addition, take a look at the beautiful messages of birthday of Chad Michael Murray, Hilarie Burton.