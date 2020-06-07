Sophia Bush (The Brothers Scott) had a rifle at 12 years old : “This is fun”

Sophia Bush has had his first weapon at the age of 12 years, a nice .22 carbine. Funny confidences that the iconic actress of the Brothers Scott has blown People Magazine, Thursday, June 4, 2020. “Go to the shooting range is the thing that my father and I loved to do together and it is something that marked me. The gun, and then shooting in general, has become my passion and, years, after, it is something that I continue to do“, she explained.

“It is an activity that has proven to be very fun, but which also requires a lot of technique, it is in my line of work,” says the actress, who has always had weapons with it. She is also a member of the association Evertytown for Gun Safety, which works for gun control in the United States.

“I am a lawyer passionate people who work for the possession charge of firearms, and for more stringent regulations around the wearing of weapons. It is a little bit crazy not to want to regulate arms in the same manner that we regulate cars, for example. You have to pass a test, with an assurance, be physically fit…” builds on Sophia Bush.

The American actress of 37 years has decided to work for a gun more healthy since its little cousin, Christina-Taylor Green, was killed by a bullet at the age of 9 years the Tucson shootings, in 2011. “All the people who think that it only happens to others have the mind is biased“, she says. Today, she would like to help to put an end to the armed violence.