sophie okonedo ” The Blog of the Black Screen

Kim Lee
June 19, 2020

The pitch: During a luxurious cruise down the Nile, which was supposed to be a honeymoon idyllic concludes with the sudden death of the bride. This crime sounds at the end of the holiday for the detective Hercule Poirot. On board a passenger, was in charge of the investigation by the captain of the boat. And in this dark matter of love obsessive fatal consequences, are not the suspects are missing ! Derive a series of twists and turns and changes of situation, on a background of a magnificent landscape, gradually destabilize the certainties of each one and the result amazing!!!

The cast: Directed by Kenneth Branagh, with Kenneth Branagh and Gal Gadot, Armed, Hammer, Annette Bening, Letitia Wright, Ali Fazal and Sophie Okonedo

The active: 350 million$ revenue in the world, 1.5 million tickets in France. The crime of the Orient-Express by Branagh had risen from Agatha Christie, and Hercule Poirot in 2017. Still a franchise timeless, this time in Egypt, and with the star of Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot, the star of the autumn? Without a doubt. As the Death on the Nile is one of the safe values of the police investigation and that, a year after the success of“A disagreementthe gender is located in the top of the form in the box office.

[Pas de bande annonce pour l’instant]

