SOPHIE TURNER: A NEW TATTOO IN HONOR OF HER DAUGHTER WILLA!

Sophie Turner’s collection of delicate tiny tattoos continues to grow. With an Instagram Story, the actress showed off a new tattoo on her wrist: a lowercase W, which is clearly the initial of Willa, the name of the little girl she just had with husband Joe Jona.

The W joins a tiny J that Sophie had previously tattooed – and coincides with an S that Joe also has on his wrist. If this whole tattoo thing is causing you to oohs and aahs, the tiny letters are just part of their indelible commitment to each other.

Sophie and Joe have dedicated an endless series of tattoos to each other. The most famous is the Toy Story quote, “To infinity and beyond”, which they inked before getting married.