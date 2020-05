Friends and to the poster of the Dark Phoenix, Sophie Turner Jessica Chastain enjoyed a dinner in Paris to share secrets about their personality, but also their relationship and the secrets of shooting.

Credits :

DOP: Julien Andreetti

Paris Production: MAY Production

With Thanks to: YARD, 6 rue de Mont-Louis, 75011 Paris

Jessica Chastain’s Makeup Artist: Tyron Machhausen for CHANEL at The Wall Group