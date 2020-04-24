Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are in a festive mood during this confinement

CONTAINMENT – During the home version of the talk show of Conan O’brien, Sophie Turner, the actress of the series “Game of Thrones” has explained how she occupied her time during this confinement period. Clarification on the issue rather amazing.

In quarantine, as the vast majority of us, the actress of 24 years was explained in the talk-show that the situation does not interfere too much because she considers herself as a person “introverted”, “who likes to stay at home”.

It does not, moreover, why most people “have difficulty to practice social distancing” because it “simply stay at home and stuff, right?” joked her, particularly with the presenter.