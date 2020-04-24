Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are in a festive mood during this confinement

TEAM COCO/ YOUTUBE
CONTAINMENT – During the home version of the talk show of Conan O’brien, Sophie Turner, the actress of the series “Game of Thrones” has explained how she occupied her time during this confinement period. Clarification on the issue rather amazing.
In quarantine, as the vast majority of us, the actress of 24 years was explained in the talk-show that the situation does not interfere too much because she considers herself as a person “introverted”, “who likes to stay at home”.
It does not, moreover, why most people “have difficulty to practice social distancing” because it “simply stay at home and stuff, right?” joked her, particularly with the presenter.
A statement that has a lot of laughs, Conan O’brien, while reminding him that a certain Dr. Anthony Fauci, an expert in infectious diseases recommended not to drink. Was what she replied with humor: ” Yeah, but it is what it says, but it does the same thing.”
Sophie Turner also said that her husband, singer Joe Jonas was struggling to be entertained, because he couldn’t socialize, that is why it is launched in DJ to theme on Instagram while she brings him his ”shots of tequila”. “He sends me a message telling me what time is it? And me, I replied from the kitchen ,‘the time of the shots,’ and I brought him ”.
