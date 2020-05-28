Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas defying the containment !

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are out of their home in California to enjoy a romantic stroll in Santa Monica !

Confined in their villa of California, Sophie Turner and her sweetheart Joe Jonas braved the containment ! In effect, they have done a bike ride in Santa Monica… MCE TV tells you more !

Sunday may 17, 2020, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are equipped with masks to do a ride the bike ! Moreover, while he walked around on his bike yellowme future dad has unveiled a new tattoo on the left thigh !

For this ride, Joe Jonas was wearing a white t-shirt Anti Social Club and shorts ! Ditto for her darling Sophie Turner, who was almost dressed the same way ! In fact, the couple has apparently decided to match her outfits !

Confined together in Los Angelesthe couple seemed to get along swimmingly ! In fact, with a baby road, the actress of Game of Thrones and the singer, are more united than ever !

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, more in love than ever

Since the beginning of the containment, thee couple seems happier than ever ! A month ago, Sophie Turner has posted a picture of his beloved through his account Instagram !

“One of the advantages to having a husband of Italian descent “writes the lovely Sophie ! A caption accompanied by a photo of Joe Jonas in the middle of a huge plate of pasta ! A post that people have commented in great numbers !

“It looks too good your dish ! I love this photo of Joe ! You are too beautiful both I love your couple ! Look forward to seeing your little baby soPHIE ! It’s going to be too good, to your image ! “

Or even : “The couple the more perfect ! I love you so much ! In addition, Sophie is so beautiful since she is pregnant ! “ And we can read on the social network !

We will let you admire the photo of Joe Jonas ! A shot that shows their complicity !

