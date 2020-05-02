Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Emma Stone… New parade of stars in New York

This week, New York city has enjoyed the title of capital of the Fashion world ! The Big Apple has hosted a parade of stars, triggered by the Met Gala, and extended thanks to Louis Vuitton. Newlyweds Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas, Emma Stone and Alicia Vikander attended the new parade of the French House.

Wednesday may 8, 2019, two days after the Met Gala, the stars have had a new opportunity to parade ! Many of them have seized the opportunity by going to the JFK airport (John F. Kennedy), where was held the fashion show of Louis Vuitton. The claw of paris and its artistic director, the French Nicolas Ghesquière, presented their collection for the season cruise the year 2020.

Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos have been joined by the couple Sophie Turner – Joe Jonas. The new husband and wife (the heroine of the series Game of Thrones and her husband singer joined us in Las Vegas) were comfortably installed at the first rank. They had for neighbors a Riley Keough, attentive to the passages of the dummies, and Willow Smith, very dissipated. The actress, 18 years of age (and daughter of Will Smith) made a comeback to applaud Nicolas Ghesquière, at the end of the final.

The creator has also been able to count on the presence of his muses, friends of the House of Louis Vuitton, Emma Stone, Alicia Vikander, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Connelly and Julianne Moore.

Side gentlemen, Justin Theroux and Mark Ronson have responded favorably to the invitation of Louis Vuitton.