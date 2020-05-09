Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas get married but a star is ruining the party !

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have finally said “yes” to life in Las Vegas ! But a star too indiscreet comes to spoil the party.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas say they are, finally, the famous word” yes “and getting married in Las Vegas on the 1st of may last. A marriage that sounded like the most beautiful day of their life. But fate decides otherwise, a celebrity a little too indiscreet completely spoiled the awards ceremony for the best as for the worst so…

The fans always come back no. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are husband and wife. They hear the news with great astonishment but a lot of benevolence. The couple prefers the discretion when it comes to their personal life. But unfortunately they have well and truly missed their shot, they who do not wish to disclose the happy event.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas : a marriage not so secret that it

A guest addicted to his smartphone was not able to help but put everything to flat. It is by Diplo, a DJ ultra-known to the origin of the song Lean On. The famous Joe Jonas confesses in the show Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp : “It has ruined my marriage secret. I love Diplo, but he likes Instagram more than just a teen of 13 years old. He post stuff every five seconds. He has to literally broadcast the ceremony live with filters of dog heads. “

Luckily for Diplo, the leader of the Jonas Bother is not vengeful. But it must be said that Diplo pulls a little too much on the rope friendly as he was-once again-cause a lot of trouble ! The DJ carried out by following a photo montage of the young husband of Sophie Turner that he publishes on Instagram. He wrote” Diplo has ruined my marriage secret“. Then he added in legend: … The only thing that spoiled your marriage was going to be your outfit. “

This is Sophie Turner, who drink deep without saying anything finally. We wish in any case a long marriage the two lovers !

