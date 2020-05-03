Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas get married this weekend in the Vaucluse

Definitely the Vaucluse is a success ! After a family vacation of former president Barak Obama at the Isle-sur-La-Sorgue ten days ago, it is a star of american series that has chosen the Provence to marry in just wedding Saturday, June 29 at Carpentras.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, will celebrate their second wedding, a few weeks after saying “yes” to Las Vegas. Festivities are planned between Carpentras and the village of Sarrians.

Saturday morning, a first photo of the actress and her husband has been posted on Instagram.

White dress for her, pin-stripe suit for him, the two newlyweds are hand in hand, accompanied by two figures of the famous series Game of Thrones, actresses Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the hit series of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” chose the castle Martinay, built in 1712, at the foot of the Mont Ventoux for the ceremony.

A privileged area of 35 acres, fenced and intimate with only five suites.

A ceremony strictly private

No travel in the city of Carpentras is not expected. The municipality has recalled that it was an event stictement private. Impossible to say how many fans will be present on Saturday .

There will be no special safety device to protect the privacy of the couple and their guests, but a thirty municipal police officers are mobilized every weekend, said the town hall.

“Arya Stark” presents for the wedding

It is in a beautiful provençal house built in 1712, declared a historical moment in which the lovers are going to welcome their guests, a little away from the town.

Among them, another star of Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams. She plays Arya Stark in the series. Over the filming, she became the best friend of Sophie Turner.

Around the actress 200 guests gathered

The couple then takes his guests, nearly 200 people at the château de Tourreau, in the neighbouring commune of Sarrians, to a great reception.

It is an area that includes a large building of Xviii with, for scenery, a beautiful park of eight hectares.

A romantic place far from the scenery and the atmosphere of the series event…