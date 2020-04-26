Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have always wanted children

2020-02-20 02:30:04

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have “always wanted kids” together, in the middle of reports that they are expecting their first child.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have “always wanted kids” together.

It is thought that the happy couple – who married in may last year – expecting their first child together, and now it has been said that starting a family was always on the cards for the pair, because both wanted children for some time .

An insider has told the magazine Us Weekly: “Having children and starting a family was part of the plan of Joe and Sophie. They always knew they wanted children.”

It has been recently reported that the star of “Game of Thrones” had to give birth at the “mid-summer”, and the couple would be “extremely excited” to expand their family.

Another source said: “They recently told their families and everyone is thrilled and so happy for them.”

The couple has not confirmed the new himself.

Sophie and Joe, 30 years, married in Las Vegas in may 2019 at a wedding in a spontaneous result of the Billboard Music Awards, and have organized a formal ceremony for family and friends the following month in France.

And the actress of 23-year-old had previously revealed that his father was “more than satisfied” when she married Joe.

She said: “My father was more than pleased when I married a musician because it was always a sort of ‘You have to marry a linebacker or a musician.’ So I had a good shot … He enters the Jonas Brothers. This was not her demographic group, but there between now and he loves them, and the new music is fantastic. ”

The singer of “Sucker” has admitted that his own parents had discovered his marriage in Vegas online, but he didn’t think it would bother as it was only the “legal” marriage and they had planned a second ceremony for all the world. .

He said: “They have discovered online. Well, in my mind, you know, it was the party’s legal marriage. Then I said to myself:” Listen, this is not the most important day “there is an important day , I want to say, I’m going to stay private, but in front of us. So we were, like, it’s just the one that is in the city. “

Keywords: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Return to the flow

.