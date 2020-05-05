Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas married : the parents of The singer have not been invited

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were on their way to Las Vegas on 2 may last to get married in front of a look-alike of Elvis Presley. The couple had, for the occasion, invited a handful of close brothers of the singer or the DJ Diplo, who has sold the wick by posting videos of the ceremony on the networks. On the other hand, the parents seemed not to have been invited to attend. This is revealed by Joe Jonas during her stint in the show Hits1 on Sirius XM. “In fact, in my idea, it was the party’s legal marriage. Then I said to myself ‘Listen, this is not the most important day’,” he justified. He then reveals how they discovered the happy news to her parents. “They have a restaurant with incredible in North Carolina, and I think that, without a doubt, these are people-the staff who came to see them to say : ‘Congratulations ! I’ve seen’. And then they had to find out what had happened.” And as much as to say, that they have not hidden their disappointment with their son for having been rejected from this first union.

A second ceremony will take place in the south of France

Fortunately, Joe Jonas knows how to do to appease : “I am much apologized, and I told them : ‘Hey, you don’t want to come to L. A. ? I’ve booked four spa at the Four Seasons’.” But the parents of the artist can be assured, another ceremony will indeed take place in the south of France and more particularly in the Vaucluse. According to the information of the Dauphiné, the event is expected to take place on June 29 at the chateau du Martinet in Carpentras. And the rest of the festivities will take place at the château de Tourreau to Sarrians. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas did leave for three years now, and it was in October of 2017 as they decide to get engaged. A life in two like the has always dreamed of the interpreter of Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones”, it has been difficult to accept. “Now I can love me more than I did before. (…) I am with someone who reminds me that I have value. When someone repeats to you every day that he loves you, it makes you think a lot, and makes you appreciate it a little more. So yes, I love me !”, admitted to the Sunday Times.

A publication shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) the March 3, 2019 at 7 :18 pm PST

By E V