SOPHIE TURNER AND JOE JONAS WOULD BE THINKING ABOUT THEIR SECOND CHILD

Looks like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are thinking about expanding the family again!
The first child Willa was born four months ago and, according to a source for Us Weekly, the actress, and the singer already want to give her a little sister or a little brother.
” Joe and Sophie are already trying to have another baby, ” the insider said. ” They are thrilled to expand their family. Having a baby has made them even closer and they want to have a great family together .”
Who knows, maybe they are inspired by the families they grew up in: the 24-year-old has two brothers, Will and James, while Joe has three: Nick and Kevin you know them, since they are part of the Jonas Brothers with him, and then there’s the smaller, Frankie.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas became parents last July .
Exactly on July 22, as the Game of Thrones star revealed by showing off a medal with that date.