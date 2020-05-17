Sophie Turner and Liam Hemsworth are among the stars of the 4 films in chapters Quibi

Frequent visitors of YouTube may have noticed that a new set of advertisements appeared before the beginning of the video. They have the feel of a feature film and a cast to match, but at the end of these ads, the logo of “Quibi” appears. This is not a stroke of luck; these films will come out soon on Quibi.

The streaming platform will be online in April 2020, with movies, of the docuseries, the content of news and tv shows in its programming. Many A-listers are attached to the projects on Quibi, including Sophie Turner, Liam Hemsworth, Eva Longoria and Queen Latifah.

Here is an overview of the four films that make their debut on the video application.

Sophie Turner in “Survive” on Quibi | Quibi

“The game the more dangerous”

Liam Hemsworth plays alongside Christoph Waltz in Most Dangerous Game, a thriller with high stakes, where the character of Hemsworth is just trying to stay alive.

A synopsis of Quibi reads as follows:

“Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness takes his life, Dodge Tynes (Liam Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he is the prey. This action thriller dystopian that explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for his life and his family. Let the games begin.”

“When the streetlights light up”

Chosen Jacobs (Hawaii Five-0, It), Tony Hale, Queen Latifah and Sophie Thatcher (Prospect) in this film directed by Rebecca Thomas. The line of log of the film reads as follows:

After the murder of a beautiful young girl has rocked a suburban community, the sister of the victim and his comrades in the secondary must fight to regain a sense of normality in reaching the majority in the middle of the investigation into the murder.

‘Survive’

Based on the novel by Alex Morel, Survive follows

Jane Sophie Turner, who no longer wants to live. And then a plane crash

the ends almost to it. Crawl from the wreckage with the only other survivor

(Corey Hawkins), she feels a new momentum to stay alive.

The drama leads them to embark on a journey ripping out of the nature, taken with brutal and personal traumas.

‘Reversed’

Will Forte, Kaitlin

Olson, Eva Longoria and Andy Garcia in Flipped, a tale of home

flipping gone wrong thanks to the cartel. What happens when a couple discovers

money hidden in an old hiding place? Find out in this dramatic Quibi that

following Jann

and the cricket.

The duo think

they have what it takes to become the new couple of house-flipping TV. Unfortunately,

a mexican drug cartel also think so. Now, the duo delusional must survive

their new project – to renovate the mansions of the cartel.

What is the configuration of the films Quibi?

Called “Films, chapters”, the film will be released in increments of 7 to 10 minutes. Why? Quibi – abbreviation of “quick bites” – specializes in short-form content that is posted in pieces not exceeding 10 minutes each.

The application of video streaming only works on mobile phones and will be officially launched on 6 April.

Quibi plans to remove more than 8,000 content items in the course of its first year, which includes movies and shows from Steven Spielberg, Zac Efron, Idris Elba, Demi Lovato and Chrissy Teigen.

Each series will run in accordance with its own daily or weekly schedule. Viewers can expect all genres: comedy, horror, docuseries, competition, reality, drama, news, etc

Users can subscribe to the advertising option of Quibi for $ 4.99 per month, or the ad-free version for $ 7.99 per month. At launch, 50 shows will be available. Currently, Quibi offers a preorder special where you can try it for free for 90 days.