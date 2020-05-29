Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are doing the show in Paris (PHOTOS)

This is not a secret : Sophie Turner and Maisie Williamsthe sisters Sansa and Arya Stark of Game of Thronesare also great friends in life. Evenings, birthdays in common, the two girls are often and regularly of the great declarations of friendship via the social networks. This time, the two actresses are in the same place, at the same time, but do not appear (or at least not yet) on the pictures together. Where are the two heroines of Game of Thrones ? In Paris, for Fashion Week !

Sophie Turner attended the Tuesday 7 march in the parade Louis Vuitton, that was held at the Louvre. The opportunity for the young british actress 21 years of age to do the show in front of the famous pyramid of the museum. Her look does not go unnoticed : held dark, short, in leather, with thigh-high white. Quite a program ! The young woman was installed in plain view in the first row, to the side ofAdèle Exarchopoulos, Isabelle Huppert, Catherine Deneuve, Jennifer Connelly or Justin Theroux.

In a different style, the look that Maisie Williams featured in the fashion show Miu Miu is surprising. The English actress of 19 years was leather too, with jacket on the shoulders and a mini-skirt, but she had accompanied the whole with a sweater and pink…a tiara ! Is this a wink to the crown of Game of Thrones ?

