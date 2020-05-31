Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams bécotaient on the set of Game of Thrones !

The two best friends love to do, believe in the team that they were a couple.

We know that thanks to Game of Thronesthe two young actresses Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are now inseparable, in real life. Very close, so close, that the members of the production team have come to think, over the years, they were squarely on the couple to the city. And necessarily, the two best friends have taken a malicious pleasure in feeding the rumor :

“We were perfectly aware of this rumour and we played a lot”says Turner this week, in the talk show Conan. “Then, on the set, we shot a scene, and in the process, we pretended to kiss in the middle of shooting, just to see if anyone would react…”

“But it is Game of Thronesthen the incest is a thing so normal in this production that they used to say : ‘ok, no problem’. And Sophie Turner to finally admit that, “yes, it is true, sometimes I just wanted to kiss my best friend !”