Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) are inseparable in real life, focus on their beautiful friendship

If some of the celebrities found love on the sets like Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, others have a real shot of lightning friendly. Since they met through the series Game of Thrones in 2009, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner do not let go more. As you know, the two young women quickly became the best friends in the world and their beautiful complicity is a pleasure to see. Softened by their friendship, internet users have also not been slow to find them the nickname of Mophie. Obviously, the two ancient interpreters of the sisters Sansa and Arya Stark have built a relationship more than solid on which we offer you to come back.

Their pretty declarations

To each of their interviews respective, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams were kissing in between scenes of Game of Thrones, have only positive things to say the one on the other. For evidence, the first can not permanently get the second, and the feeling is mutual. “Maisie is my protector and I am his. I know that if something would happen to me, it péterait a cable and would protect me. It is comforting to have a sister, a woman who understands you. Maisie is my family. Some people think we are a couple but we are just very good friends. It is my drug. I’m addicted to Maisie” was told the inevitable, Sansa Stark Glamour UK. As to Maisie Williamsshe loved his ex-playing partner before you even know it : “I thought that Sophie was the person the more cool that exists. I understand why the producers of the series are testing the chemistry between the actors, because when things are going well, it is really great. We are now best friends, and they were able to see years before.”

A negative side

Interviewed for the podcast Phil in the Blanks, Sophie Turner has admitted that her friendship with Maisie Williams has sometimes had a negative side. At the time of Game of Thronesthe two comedians were so close that they cannot be left, at the point-of-isolate itself from the rest of the cast. “We used to stay cloistered. Our friendship has become destructive, because we lived the same thing, we cherished our depression. We left the plateau, we are going to seek to eat in a supermarket and we ate in our beds. We didn’t have social relationships for a few years. We only spoke to one and another” had confessed to the young woman. Fortunately, things have changed for two celebs who make today a lot better.

An important role

Very close to his former co-star in real life, Sophie Turner did not hesitate a single second before asking her to be her bridesmaid at her wedding with the singer Joe Jonas. Thus, during the lovely ceremony, which was held last June 29 in the south of France, who played Arya Stark was also present to support her BFF during this important stage of his life. Before that, it is also she who had arranged his burial life of a young girl during a stay in Spain, to Berlin but also to Prague. The two actresses share a link so strong that he is clearly not ready to break.

A next common project

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner are seriously considering throwing in the seventh art as a whole. After causing a sensation in Game of Thronesthe two stars would like to wear their beautiful relationship on the screen. “Maisie and I have a friendship very intense. A friendship that I never had with any other of my friends. We would like to write a film about a friendship where the heroines are like soul mates, but friends, and that their connection is beautiful but can also be destructive” told the pretty blonde magazine Vogue. We can only wish them as it is realized !