Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams were kissing between the two scenes !

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are not that simple best friends. The two young women were kissing on the set of GOT !

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are much more similar than we imagine. After having gone through 9 years of their life together, the two girls have become beautiful young women and especially best friends. Best girlfriends who share laughter, tears, and even kisses ! They hid never when in the open filming of ‘Game of Thrones’ the two actresses exchanged kisses languid.

Another new had just upset the fans of the unmissable series Game of Thrones. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recently said ” yes “in Las Vegas. And they will celebrate the wedding ceremony in France. Internet users do in return so no, they fall from the skies.

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams :

It happens very often that on the sets, les feelings of the actors/actresses unleash. Intensity, closeness, emotion, fatigue, complicity… A variety of term which could be translated as the feelings of incarnants. The two actresses Game of Thrones will not agree to this advert. Sophie Turner, who donned the role of Sansa Stark, is currently promoting his latest film X-Men : Dark Phoenix. During an interview that she gives to Conan for the media TBSthe bride says the facts are very surprising !

Sophie Turner thus declaring on live television : “On the shoot, we were shooting the scene and then we tried kissing in the middle of the stage to see if someone noticed. And it is Game of Thrones, so it was so normal they said ” Hm, okay, that’s cool. “Maybe it was the thing the more docile as it has happened in this series. “

Confidences cute that attendrissent the image sharp that vehicle series known worldwide. This sequence departs from the scenario fantastic Games of Thrones. But not too much excitement, the kisses are likely to fade, given that Sophie Turner is now married !

Photo credit : First

Tags : “Game of thrones” – GOT – maisie williams – Maisie Williams Instagram sophie turner – Sophie Turner fuck Maisie Williams – Sophie Turner GOT Sophie Turner Instagram