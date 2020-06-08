Sophie Turner and Rihanna are addicted to the same brand !

For very important events, Sophie Turner, Rihanna, and Michelle Obama are always the same brand. They are addicted!

Whatever the occasion, Sophie Turner, Michelle Obama, and Rihanna always find an excuse to wear their favorite brand of clothing that they have in common! MCE explains to you all.

As you know, the wardrobe of some of the stars we particularly dream. On the red carpet or in daily life, their clothing always leaves the common.

You, you take probably the first pieces of your closet that you fall under the hand. But from time to time, you are looking for, all the same, to create a look super trendy and stylish.

But the stars, it is a whole other story! Even to go out with their dog, it is not uncommon to see them wearing luxurious clothes. Or, at least, of very high quality.

Especially Beyoncé, Priyanka Chopra, and Jennifer Lopez. In appearance, the outfits of the singers seem quite mundane. But if you are interested in more closely, they often have a common point…

As Sophie Turner, the latter are always parts of the same brand of clothing. They love it all!

Sophie Turner does not spend more

Surely you have a clothing brand that you prefer. Just as the beautiful Sophie Turner. But also Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, and Rihanna!

And this is Cushnie! In fact, the CEO of the brand, Carly Cushnie, doing everything to attract the biggest celebrities Hollywood like Sophie Turner.

As well, Sophie Turner can only imagine having a dressing room without coins Cushnie. Also, the pretty redhead was wearing clothes of this brand at every opportunity.

On the eve of his marriage with the singer Joe Jonas, the interpreter of Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones appears in a sublime white dress figure-hugging!

In any case, Rihanna seems just as addicted to Cushnie as the actress. It is enough simply to open the eyes when the young woman made the promotion of Fenty Beauty. She often wears this brand!