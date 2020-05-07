Sophie Turner bursts in Spain before her marriage to French

In two weeks, Sophie Turner will marry Joe Jonas at a second ceremony in the south of France. In the meantime, the actress has a good time with her friends in Europe…

Always well surrounded, Sophie Turner is fun as a little crazy. After saying goodbye to her character of Sansa Stark in the series “Game of Thrones”, and then traveled the four corners of the world to ensure the promotion of the film “X-Men : Dark Phoenix” (currently at the cinema), the actress of 23 years is presently enjoying a well-deserved break to focus on his personal life. The one who said “yes” to the singer Joe Jonas last may 1 in Las Vegas is about to celebrate their second wedding in the south of France. An event that will be held the weekend of June 29, near Avignon. In the meantime, the English star trip through Europe with a group of girlfriends to celebrate his burial life of a young girl.

As shown in a few photos posted on social networks, Sophie Turner has in particular made a stop in Benidorm, Spain. A snapshot posted on Instagram shows the actress surrounded by eleven friends, including his best friend Maisie Williams (aka Arya). All wear wigs, colored for a festive evening.

According to information reported on 12 June by the website E! Newsthe future bride is very happy to travel with his inner circle. “Sophie went in Spain, there are four times in a private jet with his closest friends. She has rented a luxurious penthouse in a hotel. (…) She and Joe love to travel so it makes sense that she wanted to celebrate [son enterrement de vie de jeune fille] far away from home. Maisie helped her to organize a good part of the trip, but everything has been taken care of by Sophie. She wanted her friends to enjoy, as this weekend is a big party”, a-t-on slipped.

Sophie Turner and her friends have no intention of holding on to Spain : other port calls have actually taken place in Prague and Berlin. “The girls are out in a nightclub, they spent the night dancing in clubs near their hotel. (…) They are now in Prague to explore the city and admire the architecture. Sophie spend a great time with just her best friends in lots of different places. They create the link and make these memorable moments”, a-t-concluded.