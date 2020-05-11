Sophie Turner change hair cut

Sophie Turner adopts the fringe

Currently on tour for the promotion of X-Men : Dark Phoenix, in which she played Jean Grey, an X-Men struck by a mysterious cosmic force that makes it infinitely powerful and unstable, Sophie Turner unveiled his new look capillary.

Coming out of a london hotel, she was spotted wearing…a fringe. True or faux fringe ? It would seem that it is the second option, as on the previous evening, she had not.

Getty Images/ Neil Mockford

Anyway, the actress of 23 years old, freshly married to Joe Jonas, is erected without wanting to be a worthy ambassador of the women fringe. The reactions on social media are very positive, the fans complimenting on her new hair cut.

Only a few days after you have definitively said goodbye to Sansa Stark, his character in Games of Thrones, Sophie Turner goes on and goes forward. Being one of the faces of the saga X-Men, the actress has developed a series of looks to promote his new film, with the help of his barber, Christian Hood.

Long ponytail, hairstyle wavy, fringe… We can’t wait to discover all of the styles of Sophie Turner, who has never been afraid of changes hair. For example, color his hair blond for his role has never been a concern for the young woman. In X-Men, she will have red hair.

The actors of Game of Thrones change of look

This is not the first actress of Game of Thrones to appear with a new head. Last April, Kit Harington, the translator of Jon Snow, had been seen without his legendary beard. For the purposes of an upcoming movie, he needed to see how long was his beard to grow. To know, there is nothing better than to raze it and wait.

The reactions of the general public had were many, the actor of 32 years, taking care to keep her famous look of neo-lumberjack.

Maisie Williams also like changes capillaries. After you have tested the coloring peach, pink or even black, it was posted a few days ago on Instagram with blonde hair.

