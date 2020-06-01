Sophie Turner compares Joffrey to Justin Bieber in Game of Thrones !

Sophie Turner imagined Justin Bieber in place of Joffrey in Game of Thrones ! It gives you more details.

Why Sophie Turner imagined Justin Bieber in place of Joffrey in Game of Thrones ? MCE TV gives you more details.

At the beginning of the series Game of Thrones, Sansa Stark performed by Sophie Turner, was the only person to be insensitive to the cruelty and the exuberance of Joffrey Baratheon. Or at least, until it orders the beheading of Ned Stark in front of his eldest daughter.

Sansa Stark was, in fact, the biggest fan of Joffrey. But to manage this Sophie Turner has found a surefire method.

In fact, the young actress has imagined that Joffrey was Justin Bieber. It explains to you immediately why has this market.

To succeed, therefore, his performance, the young actress has imagined that Joffrey was Justin Bieber. Thus, Justin Bieber became the king.

Sophie Turner: his little secret of actress

And his character loves the king as much as fans of Justin love the artist. The young woman is herself a big fan of the canadian star.

The young actress also explained to the magazine Rolling Stone where the idea comes. “My character is totally blinded by Joffrey at the beginning. It’s like with Justin Bieber and his fans. ” she explains.

Before you continue : “They do not want to believe that this one has its dark side. “ It is this that has is Sophie Turner.

It is simply imagined to be a big fan of Bieber with a room full of posters. It is thus that she managed to attach themselves to the character of Joffrey.

And forget as well its flaws. Well played Sophie Turner !

On the personal level, the young woman is pregnant ! In fact, she and her sweetheart, expecting their first child.

However, no official announcement has yet been made by the couple. But pictures of her are circulating with the belly nice and round ! More nothing to hide so.

