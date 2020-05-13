Sophie Turner could no longer hide her curves of mom-to-be

Sophie Turner was spotted on Tuesday during a stroll with her husband Joe Jonas.

For more than three months that the pregnancy of Sophie Turnera been revealed in the press. And if the actress of 24 years was never formalized or reviewed the information with her husband Joe Jonas, she can no longer hide the evidence, she which now displays nice curves.

Tuesday 12 may 2020, it is in the streets of Los Angeles, near their home, the English actress and the american singer of 30 years were seen by the photographers. Hand in hand for a tour of the neighborhood, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas were protected by a mask. The former star of “Game of Thrones” was also prepared for a sweat black that revealed his forms, a first.

These past few weeks, every time she went out in public, Sophie Turner has always taken care to hide her figure behind large clothing. This was repeatedly the case in the month of April, where her curves were still noticeable.

The Jonas brothers invested for the good cause

If his wife remains very discreet on social networks, Joe Jonas is for its part very active. A few days ago, he announced with his brothers Kevin and Nick that they offered their fans the opportunity to join them for a barbecue. An initiative launched to raise funds for food banks, No Kid Hungry and Feeding America.

