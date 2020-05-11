Sophie Turner ensures that the fans will suffer at the end

It obviously has nothing to say about the plot. While the fifth and penultimate episode of the final season Game of Thrones out in the night from Sunday to Monday, Sophie Turner, aka Sansa Stark, has already warned the fans… The fans of the series will have to hang on.

Invited on the set of the show The Tonight Show, presented by Jimmy Fallon, the british actress, 23 years old, responded to a single question concerning the “pain” that will feel the viewers at the end. On a scale of 0 to 10, Sophie Turner in a first time hesitated before designate, not without a certain excitement, the maximum penalty. “It will be like that,” she assured.

In an interview with the Parispublished Friday, 10 may, the actress had already discussed the end of Game of Thrones and the ultimate episode. “After reading it, I felt that I needed to take the air, walk for a few hours. It was almost as if someone close had just died, I felt a huge void. Suddenly it all became real and I asked myself : ‘That is what I will do with my life now ?'”, had she declared.

