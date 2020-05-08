Sophie Turner filmed accidentally his equipment to smoking cannabis

Fans Sophie Turner have every reason to believe that she regularly consumes THC, a substance mainly present in cannabis and which gives it its relaxing effect. On may 22, 2019, the unforgettable Sansa Stark was filmed in live on Instagram, answering questions from her fans while she was in the process of getting her hair and makeup.

All was going well until she realizes that her vapoteuse to THC rested on his knees. In a panic, she then casts the object of discord to the ground, dropping the passage a discreet “oh my god“. At this time, all the staff around her starts to laugh.

A moment, spontaneous, who has not failed to amuse the viewers. “Sophie Turner, who forgets his vapoteuse on his knees is a real mood“summed up a fan. The groupies of the actress of 23 years old already know that it is a consumer of regular weed. “We feel a little alone in Game of Thronesbecause Maisie [Williams, NDLR] and I organize sleepovers every night on the filming. It is just posed, we eat, we watch videos, morons, and smoking the weed”, had explained the girlfriend of Joe Jonas to Vulturein 2018. “I don’t know if my manager will kill me for this, but we défoncions, we sat in the tub together we make-up. It was fun“, she added.