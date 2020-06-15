Sophie Turner, for the denunciation of racial discrimination in the united states !

In the history of its account of Instagram, the actress Sophie Turner, denounces once again the issue of racial discrimination in the united States.

As dozens of stars, Sophie Turner uses his notoriety to combat racism. Complaint back to the question of racial discrimination ! ERM everything from a to Z.

No, this is not going to stop as long as racism will continue to blight lives in the united States. In fact, Sophie Turner gives himself body and soul to the movement Black Lives Matter.

Nothing exasperates more of the injustice. Then, the wife of Joe Jonas he spends his days with the defense of the cause. When the actress does not go down in the street, floods his Instagram of powerful messages.

You are going to understand : the interpreter of Sansa Stark in the series Game Of Thrones do not keep the tongue in the pocket.

It is “justice will be done when the society reflect our belief that we are all the same. Always and when it is not the case, there should be peace. “

So, this is the reason why Sophie Turner continues to transmit messages of peace and love on the social networks. She expected changing minds some members of our community !

Sophie Turner passes a strong message

So, Sophie Turner evokes once more the subject in his history of Instagram. But this time, it is not the actress, that takes the word.

In fact, the star came to be happy to share the tweet from the Bishop Talbert Swan, a chaplain. On the other hand, his message of June 2019.

Thus, the man of the church pushed already a rant against the racial discrimination. “If A white woman was accused of rape, my career would have ended “begins this man.

“A white man accused of rape by TWENTY-TWO women who could run for a second term as POTUS, with half of the country with the supportit’s everything you need to know about racisme. “

On the other hand, Talbert Swan also denounced ” patriarchy, male-white and white supremacy “. Then, it is necessary to believe that Sophie Turner is in agreement with him.

