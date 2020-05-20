Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) and Joe Jonas excited at the idea of having children, we know when they will launch !

It was eagerly awaited and it has finally arrived ! After a few days of waiting, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas have finally unveiled the first photo of their wedding ceremony on Instagram. A tender shot “liked” by more than 6 million people and which has not failed to soften the Canvas. As a reminder, the two lovebirds are all united on Saturday 29 June at the castle of Martinay, near Carpentras, in the south of France. A beautiful day during which they exchanged their vows in front of their loved ones. Currently on honeymoon in a paradisiacal place still secret, the star of Game of Thrones and the singer would already have cravings for baby. However, and according to the information collected by Hollywood Lifethe couple would like to take his time before embarking on this new adventure.

When asked by the media, a source said : “The projects Sophie are ended in time but she is looking to get back in the saddle now that Game of Thrones is over. She wants to get other roles before starting a family. As for Joe, he would begin to enlarge the family after his tour with his brothers. They think both that it would be cool to try early next year. They could begin at the end of the concerts of Joe in Europe.” Note that the tour will end in march 2020. This means that the couple will seriously consider having a baby at this time ? Possible. Of course, only Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas know when they are ready, but these revelations will delight their fans if they are true. In the rest of the atu, prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally unveiled the official photos of the baptism of their son Archie.