Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) and Joe Jonas soon to be parents, to discover what that could look like your future baby

Contrary to the wildest rumours, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas did not come close to divorce because of the seclusion. It is even the opposite ! The two lovebirds are more in love than ever and we look forward to welcoming their first child. Yes, the actress protagonist of the series Game of Thrones will soon bring their first baby into the world. According to rumors in Hollywood, the birth is planned for the month of July 2020. For the moment, it is not yet clear whether it will be a boy or a girl, even if the speculation look more pure of the second option. But what could well resemble this small ? We have the answer !

As you can see in the image above, a user is fun to imagine the boiling of the baby Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Twitter. To do this, he simply uses the application MakeMeBabies that allows you to have an idea beforehand. Therefore, and to believe in the software, the future child would have to inherit the beautiful blue eyes of his mother as well as the nose of his dad and that he is a boy or a girl. Anyway, there is no doubt that the child of the couple will be chewable. While waiting to discover what it is to truly be, know that Sophie Turner, who is about to give birth, is expecting to become a mother.