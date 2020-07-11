Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) and Joe Jonas were on the brink of divorce because of the containment ? She responds

The baby is coming ! Yes, Sophie Turner, who recently revealed her baby bump awesome is about to give birth. According to the revelations reported by the american press, the star of the series Game of Thrones they have to put their first child to the world during the month of July 2020. Suffice it to say that fans of the actress were excited to see the boils from the end of the col. Girl or a guy ? Going to have to be patient to find out. Meanwhile, the couple are actively preparing to expand their family. But as in any relationship, the tensions are never far away, especially during the quarantine. The two lovebirds were on the brink of divorce during the confinement ? You have the answer.

Interviewed by Conan O’brien, the past month of April, Sophie Turner had said : “I love the containment. I am an introvert and casanière. If I could stay at home all day, I would do it, so everything is going well for me. I left my house only once a day to walk with my dogs and that is all. I saw that the number of divorces has increased, but for Joe and me, everything seems to play in my favor. Because Joe is really ultra sociable so I find it difficult to keep it locked up so that he spends a lot of time with me. It’s a bit like a prison for him, but it is great for me.” Confidences as adorable as it is fun. Elsewhere in the news, discover the surprising reason why Sophie Turner was angry with Joe Jonas before the meeting.