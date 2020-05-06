Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) and Priyanka Chopra fans of the Jonas Brothers, they broke the concert of their husbands (VIDEO)

Clearly the biggest fans ! If a few days ago, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas were still mourning the death of their dog and had taken a great decision to turn the page, today, the couple is focused on something else. The tour Happiness Begins signing the reunion of the Jonas Brothers has been launched on 7 August in Miami, and among the public present, it was able to find the three women singers : Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas. All three dressed in old t-shirts of the group, they are exposed all smiles behind the scenes but also in the crowd, as they attended the concert and have not missed a single beat. A fan has even filmed the trio in full bursts during a song, and the video is awesome.

Sophie Turner, Priyanka ChopraDanielle Jonas and their friends have enjoyed it as shown by this short clip and let them speak their side as a fan of the Jonas Brothers. The wife of Kevin Jonas even took the opportunity to dance with some fans ! Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina, his two daughters, were also present for the first concert of the group. Priyanka Chopra then unveiled a photo of the whole team behind-the-scenes of the show to celebrate the fact that world tour is already sold out ! And to believe his few words, we should see quite often the actress of Game of Thrones and his two beautiful sisters on the road alongside the Jonas Brothers. In the rest of the news people, check out the nice baby bump, Christina Milian pregnant of M. Pokora.